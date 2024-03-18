Shabbir Ali assures help to farmers affected by hailstorm

Kamareddy: Advisor to the Government (SC, ST, BC & Minorities) Mohammed Ali Shabbir has assured that the State Government will support farmers who have suffered losses due to untimely rains and hail.

Shabbir Ali addressed media personnel after inspecting the crops damaged by a hailstorm in Narsannapalli, Kamareddy district on Sunday.

He visited several villages in Domakonda, Bhiknoor, and Rajampet mandals, where he interacted with affected farmers who had incurred losses due to the hailstorm.

He said the hailstorm destroyed paddy, maize, turmeric, chilli, and mango crops. He encouraged farmers not to lose heart, emphasizing that the Congress government is pro-farmer and committed to assisting them in times of crisis. He assured that officials would be dispatched to assess the damage, and based on their reports, appropriate aid would be provided to affected farmers. He assured that the government would act responsibly to ensure justice for farmers.

Highlighting the failures of the previous BRS Government, Shabbir Ali alleged that it neglected to compensate farmers for crop losses or provide crop insurance, leading to tragic outcomes such as farmer suicides following natural disasters. He promised affected farmers that he would bring their losses to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s attention, advocating for compensation for each affected acre.

Shabbir Ali also directed Congress leaders at the village and mandal levels to survey fields and compile reports on crop damage alongside officials. Kamareddy DCC President Kailasa Srinivas Rao and other senior leaders were also present.