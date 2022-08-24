Shabbir condemns Raja Singh's remarks on Prophet

Hyderabad: Former minister & ex leader of opposition in Telangana Legislative Council Mohammed Ali Shabbir on Tuesday demanded that BJP MLA Raja Singh be booked under PD Act for hurting the sentiments of the Muslim community.

Shabbir Ali, in a media statement, condemned the attitude of Telangana police in resisting the registration of a case against Raja Singh after his video with remarks against Prophet Mohammed went viral. He said police should have taken suo motto action in the case by arresting Raja Singh after registering a case. However, he said that the police came into action only after massive protests were held by youths across Telangana State.

The Congress leader said that Raja Singh should be treated as a 'habitual offender' as he had made several statements in the past hurting the sentiments of the Muslim community. Therefore, taking all previous cases into account, the Telangana Police should register a case under PD Act to ensure that Raja Singh does not come out on bail so easily.

Shabbir Ali alleged that Raja Singh indirectly enjoyed the patronage of the TRS government which never took serious action against the BJP MLA. He said the lack of stern action encouraged Raja Singh to continue making provocative statements against the Muslim community.

He demanded that the State government take action in all the pending cases against Raja Singh and ensure that he gets an exemplary punishment for his actions. He described the suspension of Raja Singh from BJP as a 'big drama'. He said BJP enacted a similar drama in the case of Nupur Sharma, who enjoyed complete protection from the ruling party despite her suspension. The investigation against her is deliberately being delayed by Delhi Police to protect her from arrest and further action.

Shabbir Ali demanded that the State government set up a fast trial court to deal with all cases of hate speeches registered against Raja Singh.