Shadnagar MLA Anjaiah Yadav felicitates civils rank holder Shashikant

Ranga Reddy: Shadnagar MLA and BC standing committee chairman Anjaiah Yadav felicitated civils 764th rank holder Shashikant on Sunday.

Shashikanth, a resident of Shadnagar secured 764th rank in civil service exam in his seventh attempt.

On this occasion, the MLA congratulated and described him as the architect of new India urging Shashikant to utilise the opportunities available during their long careers for building a new India, which is going to be a super power.

SC, ST commission member Rambal Nayak, municipal vice chairman Natarajan, Shivaji and other local representatives were also present.