Shadnagar: Women's Day celebrations held

Shadnagar: Shadnagar legislator Anjaiah Yadav stated that the government was working in good faith for the welfare of the women. On the occasion of International Women's Day on Tuesday, Anjaiah Yadav took part in the celebrations held at Kuntla Ramreddy Garden in Shadnagar constituency.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA informed that International Women's Day is celebrated every year with huge enthusiasm around the world to celebrate the achievements of women in social, political, economic, and other fields of life.

Today, women rule almost in every field of life and work at par with men. He said this day is observed to acknowledge the achievements of women in various aspects of life. Later, Anjaiah Yadav said that Telangana was the only State where 10 lakh marriages were performed under the Kalyana Lakshmi programme.

Similarly, 11 lakh have benefited through KCR kits distribution programme, he added. He further said with effective implementation of KCR kits distribution programme, there was a drastic decline in mother and child mortality rates in the State.

Under the programme, each beneficiary gets Rs.13,000 worth benefits and Rs.1700 crore was spent towards implementation of the programme, he explained. He also said the TRS government has spent a total of Rs.9,022 crore towards Kalyana Lakshmi programme. ZP Vice Chairman Ita Ganesh, ZPTCs, MPPs, Vice MPPs, M and others were also present.