Shah to release BJP’s manifesto on Nov 17

Hyderabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will release the BJP's election manifesto for the ensuing Assembly elections during his state visit on November 17.

The manifesto to give the party's 5-year agenda covering the party's promise of a BC chief minister and SC categorisation, filling government jobs, teachers, water sharing, BC Sub-Plan, free health care and education, women empowerment, housing, strengthening the state universities and the like.

"Both the welfare and development will be given equal priority, and there are few new announcements as well," said a State party leader to The Hans India.