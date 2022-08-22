Shah'S Clarion Call To Munugodu: Checkmate KCR

Munugodu: A nondescript Assembly constituency in Telangana has become the focal point for politics. While Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao held a public meeting on Saturday and asked the people to decide whether they want continuation of welfare schemes or BJP rule where meters will be fixed to agriculture pumpsets, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday gave a call to root out the TRS government if they want speedy development of the state.

Addressing a mammoth public meeting at Munugodu Samara Bheri on Sunday, Shah said KCR was known for fake assurances. He said the TRS government had failed to implement its assurances given before coming to power.

Referring to KCR's earlier promise of making a Dalit as the first chief minister, Shah said that don't be under an impression that if the TRS comes to power a Dalit will become the CM. It will be KTR, he quipped. Shah said the TRS fears Majlis and hence it refuses to celebrate September 17 as the Liberation Day, the day when Telangana had attained freedom from the Razakars, as official function. He recalled that it was the efforts of Sardar Patel which helped the state to get freedom from the Nizams. Only BJP has the courage to officially celebrate the Telangana Liberation Day, he said.

The Union Home Minister said that KCR keeps accusing the BJP of not buying paddy. He said it was the state government which was not paying MSP for paddy despite repeated advice by the Centre. He said after BJP comes to power, they will buy paddy at MSP. During Huzurabad bypoll, KCR had promised Rs 10 lakh to every Dalit family, did you get it, Shah asked.

Earlier during Shah's meeting with farmers, when the issue of amending the Power Act was mentioned, he said that it is government that needs to be changed not the Act. In continuation of that, at the public meeting, the Union minister alleged that by denying PM Kisan Yojana, the TRS government had deprived farmers of getting compensation for crop loss during floods. Shah said the TRS always poses questions, but it should answer what happened to its promise of Rs 3,000 unemployment dole, construction of superspeciality hospitals in every district construction of 2 lakh double bedroom houses. On the other hand they were creating hurdles in the scheme to construct individual toilets for the poor, he alleged.

Shah said in the past eight years employment generation was only for his family not youth. The Kaleshwaram project, he said, had turned into an ATM for KCR. He keeps accusing the Centre for hiking petrol and petroleum prices. But while the Centre had announced reduction in prices twice, he refused to forego even Re 1.

Only the BJP government can put the state on fast track to progress, Shah said. Earlier, he admitted Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy into the party.