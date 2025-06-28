Live
Shakambari Festival Celebrated in Grandeur at Warangal's Sri Bhadrakali Ammavari Temple
The Shakambari festival at the Sri Bhadrakali Ammavari Temple in Warangal is in full swing, now entering its third day. This morning, priests conducted abhishekam and special pujas in honour of the goddess, creating a spiritually charged atmosphere.
On this occasion, the goddess was adorned in the traditional Kullakramam decoration, enchanting devotees who flocked to the temple to seek her blessings. The temple premises were teeming with worshippers, all eager to have darshan of the divine.
Temple priests emphasised that worshipping the goddess in the Kullakramam form is said to bring about prosperity and auspiciousness in devotees' lives. The festivities continue to attract locals and visitors alike, contributing to a vibrant celebration of devotion and community spirit.