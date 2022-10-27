Shamshabad set to get more people-friendly roads soon

Ranga Reddy: With a view to address traffic-choking issues, specially on the city outskirts, the government has accorded administrative sanction to 104 works costing Rs 2,410 crore under the Missing Link and Existing Road Improvement Project.

The works will be executed by the Hyderabad Road Development Corporation Ltd (HRDCL). The tenders will be floated soon to ground them.

Of the 104 works awarded to HRDCL, the Municipal Council Shamshabad, a new civic body on the city outskirts formed in 2019, has bagged four roads under package-I of the project which will be improved by spending a total estimated cost of Rs.228 crore.

According to chairman of Shamshabad municipal council Mohd.Saber,"the four roads approved by the government under Missing Link and Existing Road improvement Project will address the traffic issues at main choking points and change the geographical course of the municipality." "The 50-foot road from the Shamshabad bus stop to Oasis International School (Rallaguda Road) will be extended from 80 to 120 ft as the stretch is somewhat wide at one point narrow at others during its full course. This road will be improved to a length of about four km at a cost of Rs.48 crore," he explained.

He said another road from Gollapally to ORR service road (Pedda Golconda) will be improved up to seven km by spending Rs.84 crore. According to officials, the width of the road is 30 ft; it will be expanded to 100 ft. A five-km-long stretch from the Shamshabad Railway crossing to Dharmagiri was also included in the project which will be improved from 20-30 ft to 80-100 ft. Similarly, a three-km pathway from Tondupally to the ORR service road will be developed with a fund of Rs.36 crore. The width of the road is 15 ft; it will be expanded to 100 ft.