Sharmila will join Congress soon, says KVP Ramachandra Rao
Meets Rahul Gandhi at Gannavaram airport who arrived there after completing the public meeting in Khammam
Vijayawada : Congress party leader K. V. P. Ramachandra Rao has claimed that YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) leader Y. S. Sharmila will soon join the Congress party.
The former MP said he had information that Sharmila will soon join the Congress.
Rao said that as the daughter of staunch Congressman Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy, Sharmila has been invited to join the party.
Sharmila has already declared that she will contest from Palair constituency in Khammam district.
The former Rajya Sabha member called on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at Gannavaram airport here on Sunday night after the latter returned from Khammam in Telangana, where he addressed a massive public meeting on Sunday evening.
The YSRTP leader denied media reports that she was going to be appointed as president of Congress in the state.