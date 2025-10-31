Shastripuram residents irked over second bid to encroach park

Rangareddy: Showing zero tolerance against park encroachment in residential colonies, the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) rolled out its machines again on Thursday evening to protect an open land meant for development of park at Shastripuram Colony, Rajendranagar.

Following a complaint from the colony residents a few days ago after a second encroachment bid, the HYDRAA authorities finally swung into action and started squaring off the issue at the disputed area. A HYDRAA team reached the spot with fencing material and covered the open plot completely to ensure no scope for occupation. It is learnt that the residents were outraged after learning of a fresh attempt to encroach the plot. They complained to HYDRAA and fervently pursued the issue against the bid.

The residents alleged that an open plot earmarked for a playground near the church area in the Colony was encroached last year against which a formal complaint was lodged to HYDRAA; the matter is sub judice. They raised a hackle against the audacity of the landsharks who are frequently lurking around open spaces meant for development of amenities in the colony.

“While the residents were busy pursuing the encroachment of playground since two years with higher authorities, a fresh attempt to occupy the open space at another location this week came as a shocking development for all of us,” rued Asif, a senior resident and a software engineer.

The 976 square yard plot, he said, is one among the seven open spaces located in the colony. They were earmarked for a school, playground, park, bank and post office. These amenities were meant for the use of denizens of the colony which is an oldest HUDA-approved layout established in 1988 with an area spread on 284 acres. As per the layout, the railway line passing through the colony divides the settlement into two parts that includes the Tatanagar area.

“As the Revenue and Rajendranagar GHMC officials turned a blind eye towards protecting the open spaces meant for amenities in colonies, land-grabbers are encouraged and making audacious attempts to trespass public properties,” said Syed Shoukat Ali, another senior citizen from the colony.

The colony has recovered late from the clutches of illegal and polluting industries after a decade-long legal battle. Later, the residents said, real estate boom coupled with avaricious land syndicates came as a fresh threat to as encroachment on open spaces one after another has been reported frequently.

Welcoming HYDRAA’s prompt action,Md. Qadeer, a resident said, “such actions are vital to safeguard public properties, like parks and playgrounds, from landsharks dominating Rajendranagar who work in cahoots with officials.