Sheep distribution from Oct 24 in Telangana: Talasani

Minister for Animal Husbandry, fisheies and dairy industries Talasani Srinivas Yadav said that sheep will be distributed to all the beneficiaries from October 24.



The minister on Friday held a meeting with officials of various departments and said that the scheme was launched with the twin objective of supporting the shepherd community -- the Kurma and Yadavas. He recalled that the government decided to give away sheep to about seven lakh eligible people spending Rs 25 lakh per sheep unit in handing over one lakh units.

Of Rs 1.25 lakh cost per unit, the government provides 75 per cent of the cost and the remaining 25 per cent is borne by the beneficiary. He also said that the cost per unit had been enhanced to Rs 1.75 lakh in the view of the increased prices.

Talasani also directed the officials to expedite the fish seedlings distribution programme and achieve 100 per cent target by November 15. The programme has been delayed due to the heavy rains and the subsequent water overflow from ponds and reservoirs. So far, 32.26 crore fish seedlings have been released in 13,043 water bodies and 12.60 prawns in five reservoirs.