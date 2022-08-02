Shias await funds from Telangana Government for Moharram

Hyderabad: Even though the Islamic first month Moharram started, and the 10th Moharram day of Youm-e-Ashura falls on August 9, till now no funds were sanctioned by the State government for the holy month.

Alleging apathy, the Shia community said Hyderabad's centuries old tradition was slowly losing government patronage. The government is neglecting the micro minorities in the State, and not allocating a budget for a holy month. Shias urged the government to ensure that adequate arrangements were made for Moharram. They demanded the government to sanction Rs 5 crore.

A member of Shia community Mir Firasat Ali Baqri said they were asked to utilise last year's leftover funds for Moharram. "Last year, the government allocated Rs 50 lakh for the holy month, but only half of funds were released by the TS Wakf Board. As this year no funds were allocated; the leftover funds are being utilised," pointed out Mir Firasat Ali Baqri, national convener, All-India Shia Samaaj.

Some representatives of Shia organisations sought increased Moharram funds and adequate arrangements without hassles. They asked the State minister to increase the budget for Moharram, but still no new funds have been sanctioned. "Last year's sanctioned amount has not been released due to which several Ashoorkhanas' works are still pending," Baqri added.

There are more than 2,000 Ashoorkhanas in the city. None has received any funds. However, officials said they have submitted a detailed report and represented to the authorities concerned to ensure necessary preparations in Ashoorkhanas during Moharram, which are still pending. No major works have been done.

Since several departments, including GHMC, R&B, HMWSSB, TSSPDCL, Zoo authorities (for elephant), fire and health had a major role to play during the 10-day mourning and 'Bibi Ka Alam' procession, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy has directed all departments to make arrangements. The GHMC has erected a temporary shed at Alawa-e-Bibi in Dabeerpura from where a procession will be taken out.

Elephant 'Madhuri' to take part in procession

The government and Telangana State Wakf Board have come forward to arrange an elephant for the annual Moharram procession. Swastishri Jinsen Bhattarak Pattacharya, Mahaswami Math, is to provide an elephant for the traditional Moharram procession of Hyderabad to carry the famous Bibi-ka-Alam on the Day of Ashura.

Elephant 'Madhuri' owned by the math, in Maharashtra, has been finalised for the procession which will be held on August 9. It may reach the city on August 4, after having clearance from the Maharashtra government. Rehearsal will be carried out from August 5, with the elephant. This is the second time the giant is taking part in the procession.