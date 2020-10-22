Shobha Yatra held in Vemulawada

Vemulawada: The administration of Vemulawada Municipality made elaborate arrangements for celebrating Saddula Bathukamma. They performed Gouri Devi Shoba Yatra on a grand note in Vemulawada on Thursday.

Vemulawada Municipal chairperson Ramatheerthapu Madhavi carried the Gouri Devi statue from municipal office in the Shoba Yatra and installed the statue at Bathukamma ghat in Vemulawada. Later, special prayers were offered.

Speaking on the occasion, R Madhavi said Vemulawada MLA Chennamaneni Ramesh Babu conveyed Bathukamma and Dasara wishes to the people of the constituency and appealed to them to celebrate the festivals following Covid-19 rules and by maintaining social distance.

Municipal Commissioner M Srinivas Reddy, municipal councillors and co-option members, municipal staff were present along with others.