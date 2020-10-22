X
X
Top
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Shobha Yatra held in Vemulawada

Municipal chairperson Ramatheerthapu Madhavi and others participating in Shobha yatra in Vemulawada on Thursday
x

Municipal chairperson Ramatheerthapu Madhavi and others participating in Shobha yatra in Vemulawada on Thursday

Highlights

The administration of Vemulawada Municipality made elaborate arrangements for celebrating Saddula Bathukamma

Vemulawada: The administration of Vemulawada Municipality made elaborate arrangements for celebrating Saddula Bathukamma. They performed Gouri Devi Shoba Yatra on a grand note in Vemulawada on Thursday.

Vemulawada Municipal chairperson Ramatheerthapu Madhavi carried the Gouri Devi statue from municipal office in the Shoba Yatra and installed the statue at Bathukamma ghat in Vemulawada. Later, special prayers were offered.

Speaking on the occasion, R Madhavi said Vemulawada MLA Chennamaneni Ramesh Babu conveyed Bathukamma and Dasara wishes to the people of the constituency and appealed to them to celebrate the festivals following Covid-19 rules and by maintaining social distance.

Municipal Commissioner M Srinivas Reddy, municipal councillors and co-option members, municipal staff were present along with others.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories
X
X