Shramdaan conducted on Shaheed Diwas in Kalwakurthy

Nagarkurnool: A shramdaan (voluntary service) programme was conducted on Monday in Kalwakurthy town to mark Shaheed Diwas, commemorating the martyrdom of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev, who were executed by the British on this day. The initiative was organised by the Swami Vivekananda Seva Brundam under the aegis of My Bharat. As part of the programme, volunteers undertook a cleanliness drive at the local bus stand, collecting plastic bottles and covers to promote hygiene and environmental awareness.

Addressing the gathering, RSS district Karyavah Anjaneyulu stated that the Central Government observes Shaheed Diwas to honour the sacrifices of the three revolutionaries. He noted that despite their young age, they had fought courageously against British rule and laid down their lives for the nation.

BJP councillor Boda Narasimha and BC Sub-Plan mandal president Makala Rajender also spoke on the occasion, paying tributes to the martyrs and highlighting the importance of remembering their contributions.