SI Narender Reddy registered the case of missing minor girl

Nagarkurnool: SI Narender Reddy said that a minor girl's missing case has been registered in Thimmajipet mandal of Nagar Kurnool district, and the girl's father has complained that a 16-year-old girl has been missing since yesterday in Edirepalli village of Thimmajipet mandal. He said that a case has been registered and investigation is underway.
