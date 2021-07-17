SICMA to provide 100 oxygen concentrators to Telangana Government

Hyderabad: The South Indian Cement Manufacturers' Association (SICMA), representing major cement manufacturers in the South, has extended its support to the Covid relief efforts of the State government.

It is providing 100 oxygen concentrators, of 10 LPM capacity, which it procured through contributions received from the member-companies.

Representatives of SICMA, M Ravinder Reddy, director (marketing), Bharti Cements), Dr. S Anand Reddy, MD, Sagar Cements), Gopinath, SICMA CEO, met Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary (Industries) on Friday and conveyed to him that the devices would soon be delivered to beneficiaries identified by the government. Ranjan appreciated SICMA's gesture.