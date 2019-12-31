Siddipet: 11,700 apply for 2 BHK houses
Highlights
District Collector P Venkatarama Reddy has directed special officer teams to maintain transparency at the field level in selection of beneficiaries...
Siddipet: District Collector P Venkatarama Reddy has directed special officer teams to maintain transparency at the field level in selection of beneficiaries for two bedroom houses. He held a review meeting with them regarding the same at his office here on Tuesday.
He said at total of 11,700 applications under Siddipet municipality have been received for two-bedroom houses. "The selection process will be handled by DRO Chandrasekhar and 21 teams consisting of 65 special officers. Information of beneficiaries is being gathered from a total of 31 different aspects," he added.
RDO Ananta Reddy, Husnabad RDO Jayachandra Reddy, District officials Charan Das, Ram Gopal Reddy, Sravan Kumar and others took part in the meeting.
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
31 Dec 2019 12:59 PM GMT