Siddipet: 11,700 apply for 2 BHK houses

District Collector P Venkatarama Reddy has directed special officer teams to maintain transparency at the field level in selection of beneficiaries...

Siddipet: District Collector P Venkatarama Reddy has directed special officer teams to maintain transparency at the field level in selection of beneficiaries for two bedroom houses. He held a review meeting with them regarding the same at his office here on Tuesday.

He said at total of 11,700 applications under Siddipet municipality have been received for two-bedroom houses. "The selection process will be handled by DRO Chandrasekhar and 21 teams consisting of 65 special officers. Information of beneficiaries is being gathered from a total of 31 different aspects," he added.

RDO Ananta Reddy, Husnabad RDO Jayachandra Reddy, District officials Charan Das, Ram Gopal Reddy, Sravan Kumar and others took part in the meeting.

