Siddipet Additional SP Goes On A Bike Like A Common Man To Investigate The Ongoing Lockdown

Telangana police are warning the citizens that if the Covid-19 rules are not followed, they will be arrested. If they went out unnecessarily, their vehicles will be seized. Lockdown is being strictly implemented throughout Telangana. They also said that if the lockdown rules are followed strictly and people are restricted to their homes, the chain of transmission can be broken easily.

Siddipet Additional SP conducted a surprise inspection. Police officials were shocked to see him in a common man's attire. He roamed on the roads just like a common man and inspected the implementation of the lockdown rules. Wearing a handkerchief over his head, he was seen riding on an old motorbike and tried to move forward, answering the police one by one at each checkpoint.



In one place he said that he wanted medicines, in another place he said, he has the minister's recommendation and in another place, he answered that he is a milkman. But the police did not spare him and stopped him from moving forward. ASP expressed his satisfaction that the police were enforcing the lockdown strictly. On the way back, the police were surprised to see the extra SP who came without a handkerchief on his head.



Police officers are strictly enforcing the lockdown in all parts of the state. The E-passes are mandatory for those coming from other states. Permission is given only for Covid-19 patients and for the supply of medicines. The Police officer said that they are only giving conditional permission to these e-commerce companies. Thousands of vehicles have been seized and fines are being imposed.

