Siddipet being developed as medical education centre

Siddipet: Siddipet is being developed as a medical education centre, said Health Minister T Harish Rao on Tuesday.

He was speaking after laying foundation stone of Sri Ranganayaka Swamy B Pharmacy College building being constructed at a cost of Rs.26 crore by Hyderabad-based Exhibition Society on the outskirts of Ramancha village in Chinnakodur mandal. Rao stated that there were 1,350 MBBS students in Siddipet. He expressed happiness that the town was getting a pharmacy college, which is as boon for the local youth.

The minister pointed out that lakhs of students were getting the benefit of education thanks to the efforts of the Exhibition Society. He assured the gathering that steps would be taken to launch a university in Siddipet, after holding discussions with the government officials concerned. Among those present were ZP chairperson Roja Radhakrishna Sarma and representatives of Exhibition Society.