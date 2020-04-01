Siddipet district in Telangana reports first coronavirus positive case

Siddipet district in Telangana has reported the first coronavirus case as a 51-year-old man who visited the religious congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin tested positive, said collector Venkatarami Reddy on Wednesday.

The victims developed coronavirus symptoms after he returned from Delhi and was shifted to a quarantine centre in Siddipet. His samples which were sent to the lab have reported positive for coronavirus. The patient was sent to Gandhi Hospital for treatment.

It is learned that four people from Siddipet had gone to the congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin. All the four were identified and shifted to quarantine centre in Siddipet. Out of the four, two of them developed the symptoms of coronavirus. While one of them tested positive, the reports of another person are awaited.

As many people who attended the congregation have tested positive, the officials have launched a survey to identify the people who attended Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi.