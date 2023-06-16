Siddipet is index for development in State: KTR

Siddipet: Telangana Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said that while Telangana was a role model for the entire country due to its welfare and development programmes, Siddipet was an index for all districts in Telangana for its development. “When all the constituencies in the State witness holistic development like Siddipet, Bangaru Telangana and Bangaru Bharat would be reality in real terms,” Rama Rao said.

The Minister along with Finance Minister T Harish Rao inaugurated the IT Tower, which was constructed at a cost of Rs 63 crore here on Thursday. The Ministers also laid the foundation for road works and launched the slaughter house.

Siddipet has been the key in the introduction of several welfare programmes in the State. When Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao was local MLA, he launched the Haritha Haram programme in 1987 by planting 10,000 saplings. It was here, the Chief Minister had launched Dalit Chaitanya Jyoti for upliftment for Dalits, the Minister reminded.

The Chief Minister also launched the piped water connection in the constituency in 1997 by supplying water from Lower Manair. Eventually, this initiative became the Mission Bhagiratha programme in the State and the BJP-led union government replicated it as the Har Ghar Jal programme across the nation, the Minister explained.

Impressed with Swacch Badi (school), where awareness is created on the need to segregate dry and wet waste among the people, the Minister said one Swachh Badi would be established in each district headquarter this year.

Telangana with its integrated, holistic, inclusive and balanced growth in all sectors was a role model for the entire nation. Today in Siddipet, a slaughterhouse, IT tower, and other development works were launched indicating that all sectors were being covered on the growth radar in the State, he said.

The Minister said with the launch of the IT tower, 1500 jobs were provided to youth in Siddipet and assured that it would be expanded further in the days ahead. Similarly, a T-Hub unit would also be established here shortly, he declared.

Finance Minister T Harish Rao said though sufficient drinking water was provided, new roads were laid, an industrial zone was established in Siddipet, there was a requirement for IT jobs here. Right from the Agriculture sector to IT and Industries sectors, the State was witnessing rapid development, he said.