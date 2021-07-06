Siddipet: MLA Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy cleans toilets

Cherial (Siddipet): Jangaon MLA Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy on Monday cleaned a public toilet (Sulabh Complex) that went dysfunctional some time ago at Gandhi Chowk in Cherial town in Siddipet district.

The MLA who was here to take part in Pattana Pragathi broke the lock of the Sulabh Complex and cleaned it with a broom and washed it.

He also cleaned the dirty washbasin. Later, he along with TRS leaders cleared the litter on the premises of Sulabh Complex