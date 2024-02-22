Siddipet plunges into darkness as major fire breaks out at substation

Siddipet: Entire district plunged into darkness due to a major fire broke out at a 220 KV substation on Wednesday.

The fire was actually broke out in the 100 MBA transformer in the sub-station, causing immediate suspension of power supply. As the fire broke out on a large scale, the entire area was filled with thick smoke. The staff of the electricity department immediately tripped the other transformers as well.

Due to this, electricity supply to Siddipet town and surrounding mandals has stopped. As a huge fire was raging in the sub-station, the fire brigade officials reached the spot and tried to bring the fire under control. About four to five fire engines were pressed into service douse the fire under control, fire engines coming from the town and surrounding areas from Ghazwel, Dubbak, Husnabad are being brought. Meanwhile, former Minister Harish Rao, Dubbaka MLA Kota Prabhakar Reddy visited the incident site.

Harish Rao spoke to Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka over the phone. Also, Pujala Harikrishna, constituency incharge of Siddipet Congress party, spoke to the officials of the Electricity Department, Collector, and Police Department about the fire incident and asked them to take immediate action to control the fire. Officials say that the power supply will be restored in the town once the fire is under control. Meanwhile, it is estimated that the damage caused by this fire is more than 2 crores.