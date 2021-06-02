Siddipet: S M Sehgal Foundation donates Covid relief

Siddipet: The second wave of Covid-19 has become a major challenge to sustainable development led by NGOs involved in rural development. The first wave last year was limited to towns only. The second attack this year spread to towns as well as remote villages.

Due to the outbreak, health and sanitation systems, including district hospitals, mandal primary health centres and village-level sub-health centers are under severe pressure. The pressure is being felt not only here but all over the world. PPE kits, gloves, sanitisers, masks, oxygen, medicines and staff protection equipment could not meet the urgent need.

Recognising this situation, the Sehgal Foundation, with its own funds, is providing 480 PPE kits, 400 N-95 muzzle masks, 4,000 surgical masks, 4,000 gloves, 400 litres of sanitizer solution to government hospitals in Siddipet and Medak districts. The foundation will be donating 35 oxygen concentrators to these hospitals in the first or second week of June.