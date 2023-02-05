Singapuram Venkanna Brahmotsavam held with full grandeur

Karimnagar: Puja and Homas were held with grandeur on the second day of the Brahmotsavam held at Sri Padma Goda Sameta Venkateswara Swamy Temple at Singapuram in Huzurabad mandal on Saturday.

The temple premises echoed with the chanting of Govinda's name by the devotees. On the second day, temple chairman and former MP Captain V Laxmikanta Rao and his wife Sarojini Devi, Husnabad MLA Vodithala Satish Kumar and his wife Dr Samita, temple committee members Vodithala Kishan Rao, Voditala Srinivasa Rao, Dr Pawan Kumar, Kaushik, Pranav and Indranil participated along with families.

Under the guidance of famous Vedic scholar Shanmukha Sharma and chief priests of the temple, Raghunadhacharya, programmes such as Chatusthanarchana, Punyaha Vachana, Navakalasha installation, Havana, Vedaparayana and others were conducted in a traditional way.

Devotees enjoyed the puja programmes with devotional ecstasy. In honour of Brahmotsavam, special decorations were made with the idols of presiding deities and their festival idols. The chariot was beautifully decorated with garlands and the Hanumat vehicle was paraded around the temple while chanting devotional hymns to the Lord. Devotees competed to pull the chariot. Extensive arrangements have been made by the temple committee so that the devotees who come for the Brahmotsavam do not face any difficulties.

Temple committee member Katanguri Ramachandra Reddy, Zilla Parishad vice Chairman Parala Gopal Rao, Tummala Sriram Reddy, Kethiri Gopal Reddy, KITS principal Dr Kandukuri Shankar, many public representatives, devotees and others participated. On this occasion, annadanam was organised for the devotees.

On the third and last day of the Brahmotsavam on Sunday, the puja programmes would start at 8 am, first Purnahuti and then Swami's Kalyanotsavam at 10 am. Lakshmikanta Rao asked devotees to attend this Kalyanotsava in large number and receive Tirtha Prasads and become eligible for the grace of Swami.