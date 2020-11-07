Singareni collieries to give Rs 68,500 as Diwali bonus to employees

Singareni collieries company limited (SCCL) will give Rs 68,500 as Diwali bonus to the employees. The bonus will be credited into the accounts of employees on November 12.

In a statement on Saturday, the company agreed to pay Rs 68,500 performance-linked reward (PRL) bonus to its workers. In the JBCCI (Joint Bipartite Coal Committee of India) meeting where the directors of various coal companies, it was decided to give the bonus to the employees despite the losses incurred due to COVID-19.

Earlier, the coal companies management refused to pay the bonus in the view of losses, however, due to the pressure from trade union leaders, they agree to pay PLR.

The statement reads that the eligibility of getting a full bonus is that the underground employees should have 190 musters and the surface employees should have 240 during 2019-20.

The bonus will be given proportionately if the employees have lesser musters.