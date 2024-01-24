Singareni employees to get accident insurance of Rs 1 crore

Hyderabad: The Union Bank of India has given good news to Singareni employees. Singareni employees who have an account with Union Bank of India will now get accident insurance up to Rs.1 crore. This new insurance scheme will be implemented from February 1.

On the orders of Singareni CMD Balaram, the officials of the company discussed with the bank circles. So far, the accident insurance for Singareni employees is Rs.40 lakhs. After the latest negotiations, it has now increased to Rs 1 crore.