Singareni sanctions Rs 500 Cr for hospital and medical college in Ramagundam

The Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) has sanctioned Rs 500 crore for super-speciality hospital and medical college in Ramagundam.

This comes after the decision taken in the Board of Directors meeting held on December 10. However, during the general annual meeting held today, the decision of setting up a super speciality hospital and medical college was approved unanimously.

Two years ago, the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has proposed to set up the medical college and hospital in Ramagundam. Accordingly, SCCL Chairman and Managing Director N Sridhar introduced a resolution to sanction Rs.500 crore for setting up the hospital and medical college at the Board of Directors meeting which was passed on Monday.

The SCCL will put all efforts to establish super speciality hospital and medical college in the next two years, Sridhar said.