SIR: CEO prepares EROs for drive

Telangana Chief Electoral Officer C Sudarshan Reddy has conducted a comprehensive training programme for Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) from four key districts--Medchal Malkajgiri, Sangareddy, Rangareddy and Hyderabad.

A total of 50 Electoral Registration Officers participated in the training session, which focused on the preparation, updation and maintenance of electoral rolls, along with detailed orientation on the forthcoming Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

The programme aimed at strengthening the capacity of field-level officers to ensure accuracy, inclusiveness and transparency in electoral roll management. Special emphasis was laid on statutory provisions, timelines, procedures for claims and objections, and the effective use of technology in electoral processes.

C Sudarshan Reddy underscored the crucial role of EROs in maintaining the integrity and purity of electoral rolls and directed all officers to ensure that all eligible citizens are enrolled while eliminating ineligible entries in accordance with the law.

Participants were also briefed on best practices, field-level challenges, and strategies for effective implementation of the upcoming SIR. Interactive sessions were held to address queries and clarify procedural aspects.

The training programme forms part of the Election Commission’s continued efforts to ensure free, fair, inclusive and transparent electoral processes.