Sircilla: 6th National Handlooms Day celebrated

Sircilla: Sixth National Handlooms Day was observed on Friday following Covid-19 rules in a low profile in Rajanna Sircilla district.

Under the leadership of District Max Societies, Municipal Chairperson Jindam Kala, vice-chairman M Srinivas, Assistant Director of Handloom Industries Department V Ashok Rao and Municipal Commissioner Sammaiah garlanded the Weavers statue at old bus stand near Sircilla chowk.

Later, Additional Collector Anjaiah arranged a meeting with 20 members, where IT Minister KT Rama Rao gave a message through video conference to the weavers' community present in various districts across the State. Minister KTR stated that Chenetha Mithra programme will be implemented in the State soon for the wellbeing of handloom workers and will extend support.

Prinipal Secretary (Industries & Commerce and Information Technology), Jayesh Ranjan; Director of Handlooms and Textiles, Shailaja Ramaiyer were present in the video conference. Additional Collector Anjaiah felicitated N Vijay, V Hari Prasad and T Chandraiah, the presidents of handloom societies, on the occasion.