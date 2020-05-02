Sircilla: Boinapalli Vinod Kumar says government will support farmers, who incur loss

Sircilla: The government will support farmers, who incurred loss due to the unexpected rains that occurred recently in the district, assured State Planning Commission Vice-Chairman Boinapalli Vinod Kumar.



Along with District Collector D Krishna Bhaskar, he held a review meeting with the officials to discuss about the loss due to the unexpected rains, paddy procurement and steps to be taken to prevent the spread of coronavirus, at the Collectorate conference hall in Sircilla on Saturday.

Addressing the officials, Vinod Kumar lamented that the sudden rains caused heavy loss to the farming community, which was ready to sell their yield. He said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao in a recent meeting discussed with Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy, scientists of Agriculture University and a panel of Ministers about the steps to be taken to prevent damage or loss that may occur to various crops due to various natural calamities.

He said the Central government had introduced Crop Bima Scheme for farmers in 2004. But there was confusion whether to take farmer as a unit or the whole village as a unit under this scheme. Still there is no clarity on how to estimate crop damage, he added. Despite all this, the State government is ready to help the farmers, who incurred loss due to sudden rainfall.

Later, Vice-Chairman Vinod Kumar appreciated District Collector D Krishna Bhaskar, the SP and health officials along with public representatives for successfully controlling the spread of coronavirus in the district.

He said social distancing is the main vaccine, which will prevent the spread of the virus as it may take few more months to find

vaccine for it.

ZP Chairperson N Aruna, Additional Collector R Anjaiah, FCC coordinator G Narsaiah, Libraries Department Chairman A Shankaraiah, RDO T Srinivas Rao, Municipal Commissioner Sammaiah, Agriculture Officer Ranadheer Reddy, Civil Supply Officer Jitendar Reddy, Civil Supplies department manager Irfan were present along with others.