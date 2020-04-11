Sircilla: First Corona positive case in Vemulawada

Sircilla: Danger bells rang in Vemulawada of Rajanna Sircilla district with recording a Covid-19 positive case on Friday. One out of the four Markaz returnees was confirmed positive in the second round of tests.



District Medical and Health officer Dr Chandrashekar said that the district officials traced four persons, who attended a religious prayer meeting at Markaz in New Delhi and conducted tests. Surprisingly test results of all the four came negative in the primary tests. They were shifted to isolation centre and were under observation for the past one week. When the officials conducted tests for the second time two days ago, one of them, Hasmath Ali, was identified as corona positive. The district administration blocked Subash Nagar area, where the positive patient lives and announced the area as Red Zone. They are not allowing any persons to come out of their houses and others to enter into Subash Nagar area in Vemulawada. The health officials are doing household survey and

conducting medical tests in this locality.