Sircilla: From being mechanic to renowned motor dealer

Sircilla: An empty stomach gave him a taste of hunger forcing him to drop out of school and become a child labourer.

Penury made him cross the Manair estuary on foot to learn mechanic work. After hard labour he learned mechanic work in Siddipet of Medak district and later became a reputed motor dealer in Sircilla.

Meet Chinthoju Bhaskar, a 43-year-old man from Mustabad who migrated to Sircilla in 1970 at a young age with his parents. His parents working as labourers sent him to school and he studied till the ninth class with poverty haunting him.

He then realised that he could not satisfy his hunger if he studied. One day welding flames caught his eye as he walked along a road. He also wanted to learn to work as a mechanic so that he would not suffer from hunger and stopped studying.

Having some money earned through a day's labour he went to Siddipet to learn mechanic work. There he begged a mechanic owner to teach him to work. The pitiful owner agreed with one condition that he would pay only for bus fares.

Bhaskar agreed to the condition and went to Siddipet in a private bus for a year and learned the work. Specialising in work, he began his motor rewinding career in Sircilla and earned a recognition as an efficient mechanic for jet motor pumps roaming around the district doing repairs.

In his early career, he used to earn Rs 10 for repairing a motor. He continued working as a power loom mechanic and as a submersible pumps mechanic and supported his family with the money he earned. With an ambition to become a motor dealer, he accumulated money.

Bhaskar started a motor dealer business in 1992. By 1997, he became a well-known dealer for Lakshmi, Texmo motors in the Sircilla area. He was acclaimed by Texmo in 2004 as the best-selling dealer in the State and moved forward without any hindrances. He is currently a dealer of Godavari, HIPE, Finolex Cable, Texmo motors and Tata GI pipes. He is doing business worth around Rs 50 lakh annually. In recognition of his contribution to business growth, the respective companies invited Bhaskar on a tour of Singapore and Malaysia. Bhasker built a beautiful building to serve as the workshop in Sircilla and gave employment to fourteen people. When he was young, he pained at seeing people dying due to lack of medical treatment. To do his part for society, he founded a charitable organisation Sircilla Manair and organises medical camps and water camps regularly. He took part in a rally organised by the police to instill confidence in the weavers and received testimonials from the then SP Gangadhar. Bhaskar is an inspiration to all because of his perseverance in the face of many ups and downs in life and has risen to great heights in life." The result will come if you work hard. Ever since I was a child I have been doing whatever I do with confidence" Bhaskar told The Hans India.