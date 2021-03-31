Sircilla: Health officials told to increase vaccination percentage

Sircilla: Increase vaccination percentage by creating awareness about Covid-19 vaccine among the people, District Collector D Krishna Bhaskar directed the officials of health department at a review meeting at the Collectorate's conference hall here on Wednesday. He also ordered them to take steps to give vaccination to at least 1,000 people per day.

The Collector stated that it is the responsibility of Asha and Anganwadi workers and IKP staff to create awareness from gross root levels among the rural people about taking the vaccine as many of them do not have proper knowledge about its importance. The health officials were ordered to increase corona tests at Primary Health Centres in Vemulawada, Ambedkar Nagar, PS Nagar, Yellareddypet and Potgal in the district and to ensure whether vaccine is available in PHCs or not. Krishna Bhaskar urged the people to wear face masks in public places without fail and must follow Covid-19 guidelines strictly. Action would be taken as per the Disaster Management Act, 2020 against those, who violate Covid norms and also as per the orders issued by the State government, he warned. District Medical and Health Officer Dr Suman Mohan Rao, Supervisor at Government Main Hospital Dr Muralidhar Rao, Dr Mahesh and Dr Kapil Sai were present along with others.