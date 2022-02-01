Sircilla: KTR lauds girl for greenery efforts

Sircilla: A girl from the district has won accolades from IT Minister KT Rama Rao and MP J Santhosh Kumar for her efforts in spreading greenery and for the protection of environment.

The girl Blessy, the daughter of a green activist Prakriti Prakash of Suddala, in Sircilla district decided to take up an eco-friendly initiative on her birthday sometime back. Inspired by her father, she made a total of 65,000 seed balls herself. Some of the seed balls she made were scattered in the forests in Sircilla. Minister Rama Rao and MP Santhosh Kumar hailed Blessy in their twitter handles and said she inspires future generations with her love for the environment. They invited her to come to Hyderabad on the occasion of her birthday on Monday on which she received the rare honour of planting saplings at the Jubilee Hills GHMC Park in Hyderabad along with Green India Challenge creator, MP Santosh Kumar.

Blessy then presented the seed balls she made to the MP. Later the MP personally took Blessy to Minister Rama Rao, who specially congratulated Blessy's parents Prakash and Mamata for instilling a love for nature in the girl since childhood.

Minister Rama Rao assured that he would extend help whenever she was in need of it. Haritha Haram, the brainchild of CM KCR and the spirit of the Green India Challenge have motivated many to take up green initiatives and stood as an ideal for the future, he said.

He reminded that everyone has a responsibility to provide a better environment for future generations. MP Santosh Kumar was elated to see the Green India Challenge programme inspiring children as well.

Santosh Kumar hoped that awareness of nature should be increased among children and they should be encouraged to show love for nature. Blessy's father Prakash said that their daughter made seed balls with inspiration from CM KCR's Haritha Haram programme. Prakash said it was a great honour for receiving invitation to participate in the planting programme as part of the Green India Challenge in Hyderabad on the occasion of their daughter's birthday.