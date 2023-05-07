Sircilla: Pall of gloom descends on martyr Pabbala Anil hometown of Malkapur

Sircilla : Martyred Army jawan Pabbala Anil’s last rites were held with full State honours at his native Malkapur of Boinpallimandal in the district on Saturday.

Anil (30) died when an Army HAL Dhruv helicopter crashed after a hard landing in the hills of eastern Kishatwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. Anil’s dead body was to the village in the morning hours.

A funeral procession from Gangadhara chowk to Malkapur burial ground was taken out with large number of villagers and family members in attendance with sorrowful hearts. Army officials made arrangements for the funeral.

BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar, TS planning board vice-chairman, B Vinod Kumar, MLA Sunke Ravi Shankar, BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar Collector Anurag Jayanthi, Superintendent of Police Akhil Mahajan and other paid homage to the martyred jawan. Large number of people who participated in Anil's final journey chanted ‘Jai Jawan, Amara Jawan Pabbala Anil Amar rahe’. Anil is survived by wife Saujanya, two sons, Aayan and Aro. He joined the army ten years ago and visited his hometown on a leave of 45 days ago.