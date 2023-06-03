Sircilla: Telangana role model for country says Minister KT Rama Rao

Sircilla : Chief Minister Kalvakuntla Chandrasekhar Rao’s humanitarian approach, constructive thinking, visionary planning and transparent administration have made ‘Telangana Model’ to receive national and international recognition, said IT Minister KT Rama Rao.

Telangana has been able to stand up as a formidable economic force despite facing crises like economic depression and Covid pademic. It was only possible for the Telangana government to be able to implement public welfare schemes on a large scale without interruption while maintaining efficient financial management even in times of crisis.

Rajanna Sircilla district achieved significant development like never before in all fields while retaining its uniqueness in the ongoing progress of Telangana, said Rama Rao addressing a gathering at TS Formation Day decennial celebrations here on Friday.

Due to the increase in the availability of irrigation water and ground water, the net cultivated land in the district has increased from 1.77 lakh acres in 2016 to 2.40 lakh acres by 2023. Through the Rythu Bandhu Rs 1139 crore deposited in the accounts of farmers under advance crop investment to about 1.33 lakh farmers in 10 installments in the district alone.

The government was promoting oil farm cultivation in Telangana with the intention of getting stable income and better life for the farmers. For the first time in history, an allocation of Rs 1000 crores in the state budget for oil farm cultivation was made. So far 292 farmers were cultivating oil farm crop in 973 acres in Rajanna Sircilla district, the minister said.

Through the Rythu Bima scheme, insurance compensation of Rs 90.15 crore 15 was paid to the families of 1803 farmers who died prematurely due to various reasons in the district. Steps to establish the largest Aquahub in Mid-Manair with an area of 366 acres to provide employment to 10, 000 people with a huge investment of Rs 2, 000 crores at Sri Rajarajeshwara reservoir.

With that 5, 000 people would get employment opportunities. The government entered into an agreement with Fishin, a well-known American company in the aqua field.

Also Fresh Two Home, Ananda Group and CP Aqua Group companies would invest in this Aqua Hub. Soon the foundation stone for Aqua Hub would be laid and it would be connected with the upcoming railway project in the district, Rama Rao informed.

So far in the district a financial assistance of Rs 194.40 crore to 21, 534 people through the Kalyana Lakshmi scheme and 8.68 crore to 984 people through the Shadi Mubarak scheme was provided. A 5-bed capacity dialysis centre along with a District Early Intervention Centre for treatment of newborns would soon be available.

The construction of 4 lane bypass road which was being constructed from Ragudu to Venkatapur for a distance of 11 km with a cost of Rs 95 crore to remove traffic problems for the people of Sircilla town was completed. Road expansion and development works of 4 kilometers from Ellamma Junction to Ragudu with a cost of Rs 35 crore were almost completed.

A newly constructed district police office building at a cost of Rs 8.50 crore would be inaugurated in Sirisilla soon, , Rama Rao said.