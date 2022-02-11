Sircilla: Tight security for Maha Shivaratri Jatara

Sircilla: Tight security arrangements were being made for the Maha Shivaratri Jatara at Vemulawada Rajanna Temple to be held from Feb 28 to March 2, informed Additional SP Chandraiah.

He held a review meeting at the temple guest house on security measures and said it was the responsibility of police, endowment, revenue and other departments to ensure the safety of every devotee from the moment he visits the temple and until he reaches his home.

This time around 1,800 police personnel and officials would be deployed on security duty at the temple and surrounding places and of them 500 would be DSP, CI and ASI level officers who would be in charge of security arrangements.

He told the temple engineering officials to monitor the performance of CCTV cameras in the parking lots of Nandeeshwara, Lakshmi and Ganapathi Complexes, Sivapuram and Parvathipuram areas and other places which would be crowded with devotees during the Jatara.

Temple EO Ramadevi instructed the temple engineering officials to make arrangements for installing additional CCTV cameras during the Shivaratri. Barricades and signboards would be set up for parking of vehicles.

The meeting was attended by DSP Chandrakanth, Municipal Commissioner Shyamsunder Rao, Medical Officer Mahesh Rao, R&B officials, RTC officials, Transport Department officials DE Raghunandan and local CI Venkatesh.