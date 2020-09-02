Sircilla: Two policemen carry man stabbed by nephew on shoulders to hospital

Two policemen have garnered appreciation for carrying a man injured in stabbing over their shoulders to rush him to a hospital and save his life. The incident reported from Mustabad village of Rajanna-Sircilla district.

Getting into details, a man named Rajaiah was attacked by his own nephew with an axe over a dispute on agricultural land. Villagers informed the police who reached the spot and found the man lying in a pool of flood. The local inspector Lakshma Reddy and constable Ravi carried the man on their shoulders and ran towards the main road instead of waiting for an ambulance.

After reaching the main road, one of the policemen started the bike while another held the victim in the middle of them and admitted him in a nearby hospital.

Reacting over the incident, the district superintendent of police Rahul Hegde said that the policemen carried the victim on their shoulders to rush him to the hospital soon which can save his life instead of waiting for an ambulance, which could not reach the fields about half a kilometre from the road.

Despite the policemen efforts to save the victim, Rajaiah succumbed to the injuries. However, the SP said that policemen will be rewarded for their efforts. Meanwhile, the accused identified as Mallesh has been arrested by the police along with other family members for involving in the dispute.