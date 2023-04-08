SIT arrests two more in TSPSC paper leak case

Hyderabad: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) question paper leak has made two arrests on Friday. Sai Loukik and Sai Sushmitha are accused of being involved in the paper leak for the Divisional Accounts officers (DAO) recruitment exam conducted in February, 2023. Preliminary investigations suggest that Sai Loukik bought the question paper for Rs 6 lakh and provided it to a friend to write the examination. The SIT officials are now investigating whether Sai sold the question paper to others. With the arrests of Sai Loukik and Sai Sushmitha, the number of people arrested in connection with the paper leak scam in the TSPSC has risen to 17. The SIT has also questioned TSPSC Secretary and members and recorded their statements in connection with the paper leak.

Sources indicate that the SIT is planning to question BJP State unit President B Sanjay Kumar, who has alleged that ruling party leaders were behind the paper leak. The SIT officials have already questioned Telangana PCC Chief A Revanth Reddy and sought information about his allegations in the paper leak. Reddy had alleged that State IT and Industry minister KT Rama Rao and his team were involved in the paper leak. The investigation is ongoing, and more arrests may be made as the SIT continues to probe the case.