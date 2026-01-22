SIT summons BRS’s KTR in Telangana phone tapping case

In a significant development in the Telangana phone tapping case, Special Investigation Team (SIT) officials have issued notices to BRS Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR), summoning him for questioning on Friday at 11 AM at the ACP office in Jubilee Hills. The notices were delivered to his Nandinagar residence under Section 160 of the CrPC.

The case involves allegations of phone tapping of opposition party leaders during the 2023 assembly elections. SIT officials are expected to question KTR regarding his role or knowledge of the incident.

The phone tapping case has caused nationwide attention, with several senior police officers already arrested. Former minister Harish Rao was recently questioned by the SIT from morning till evening, with officials reportedly obtaining crucial information.