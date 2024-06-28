Sitarama’s first pump trial run a success

Kothagudem : In a significant development, Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao has informed that the State government intends to deliver Godavari water from the Sitarama Lift Irrigation Project (SRLIP) to 1.5 lakh acres in the Khammam district during the Vanakalam season.

On Thursday, the Minister turned on the motors for the trial run of the project’s phase-one pump house in BG Kothur village in Aswapuram mandal in the district. Notably, an internal test run was conducted by irrigation personnel on Wednesday night.



Speaking to the media, Tummala characterised the trial run as an important stage in the district of Khammam’s land irrigation process. “Godavari water from Dummugudem anicut gets to the pump building through a gravity canal,” he said.



The Minister instructed workers to finish the SRLIP’s three pump houses at BG Kothur, Pusugudem, and Kamalapuram in a month on a war footing and to undertake a trial run. According to Tummala, Godavari water needs to be sent from the SRLIP main canal to Wyra reservoir via the Enkoor link canal in August.



“The project’s objectives included stabilising the 2.48 lakh acres of ayacut under the Wyra and Palair reservoirs, the Nagarjuna Sagar left canal, and 10 lakh acres of irrigation in the districts of Khammam, Kothagudem, and Mahabubabad,” stated the Minister.

Notably, funds were approved by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to finish building the three pump buildings, all outstanding work, and to cover electricity board expenses.

Tummala stated that Penta Reddy, a government advisor, CE Srinivas Reddy, and his team put in a lot of labour to conduct the phase-one trial run.

The initial pump house at BG Kothur had six motors that could raise roughly 9,000 cusecs of water. Tummala stated that efforts would also be undertaken in the coming days to give water to farmlands in Yellandu after speaking with the Chief Minister.

He expressed his gratitude to the officials for their efforts in finishing the project’s work and to the farmers who donated their land for its construction.

Those in attendance included Dr T Venkat Rao, the MLA for Bhadrachalam.

