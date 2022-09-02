Site allotment to scribes: 'CM KCR's decision crucial'

Hyderabad: While asserting that the TRS government was favourable towards the journalist community, Telangana Press Academy chairman Allam Narayana on Thursday assured the journalists housing society members, under the auspices of the 2,000 registered steering committee, that he would strive to ensure that all are allotted house-sites.

In this endeavour, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's decision would be crucial. Narayana told the delegation, adding he would discuss the issue with KCR.