Sitting MLAs lost while new one's wins in erstwhile in Warangal

Warangal : All the sitting BRS MLAs in the erstwhile Warangal district lost their election. Incidentally, both Kadiyam Srihari (Station Ghanpur) and Palla Rajeshwar Reddy (Jangaon) of the BRS, who were given tickets denying the sitting MLAs, registered a facile victory.

Warangal East: Konda Surekha - Congress

Warangal West: Naini Rajender Reddy - Congress

Mulugu: Seethakka – Congress

Bhupalpally: Gandra Satyanarayana Rao – Congress

Narsampet: Donthi Madhava Reddy – Congress

Palakurthi: M Yashaswini – Congress

Wardhannapet: KR Nagaraju - Congress

Mahabubabad: Murali Naik – Congress

Dornakal: Ramachandru Naik – Congress

Parkal: Revuri Prakash Reddy - Congress

Jangaon: Palla Rajeshwar Reddy - BRS