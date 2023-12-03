Live
- People of New India votes on Performance Politics: Amit shah
- Patience is the biggest mantra in film industry: Anchor Chandu
- INDIA bloc floor leaders to meet on Monday to discuss Winter Session strategy
- Date locked for ‘Bubblegum’ third single
- Counting of votes for Mizoram assembly polls tomorrow
- Mental fatigue, fragility part and parcel of entertainment industry: Sheeba Akashdeep
- Inspire your winter outfits from B-town
- The energy in ‘Hi Nanna’ is addictive: Nani at musical night event
- Counting of votes for Mizoram assembly polls tomorrow
- BRS poor show linked to anti-incumbency and shifting of voter sentiments
Just In
Sitting MLAs lost while new one's wins in erstwhile in Warangal
Highlights
Warangal : All the sitting BRS MLAs in the erstwhile Warangal district lost their election. Incidentally, both Kadiyam Srihari (Station Ghanpur) and...
Warangal : All the sitting BRS MLAs in the erstwhile Warangal district lost their election. Incidentally, both Kadiyam Srihari (Station Ghanpur) and Palla Rajeshwar Reddy (Jangaon) of the BRS, who were given tickets denying the sitting MLAs, registered a facile victory.
Warangal East: Konda Surekha - Congress
Warangal West: Naini Rajender Reddy - Congress
Mulugu: Seethakka – Congress
Bhupalpally: Gandra Satyanarayana Rao – Congress
Narsampet: Donthi Madhava Reddy – Congress
Palakurthi: M Yashaswini – Congress
Wardhannapet: KR Nagaraju - Congress
Mahabubabad: Murali Naik – Congress
Dornakal: Ramachandru Naik – Congress
Parkal: Revuri Prakash Reddy - Congress
Jangaon: Palla Rajeshwar Reddy - BRS
Station Ghanpur: Kadiyam Srihari - BRS
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS