  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Six BRS MLCs joins Congress

Six BRS MLCs joins Congress
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: In a big set back to the main opposition party, SIx BRS MLCs have joined the Congress party midnight. BRS MLCs who joined the Congress...

Hyderabad: In a big set back to the main opposition party, SIx BRS MLCs have joined the Congress party midnight.

BRS MLCs who joined the Congress party are Dande Vitthal, Bhanuprasad Rao, MS Prabhakar, Boggarapu Dayanand, Egge Mallesham, Baswaraju Saraiya.

The MLCs joined Congress in the presence of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and AICC in-charge Deepadas Munshi.

CM Revanth Reddy, AICC Incharge Deepadas Munshi invited to Kanduvakappi party at Jubilee Hills residence

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X