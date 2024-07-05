Six BRS MLCs joins Congress

Hyderabad: In a big set back to the main opposition party, SIx BRS MLCs have joined the Congress party midnight.

BRS MLCs who joined the Congress party are Dande Vitthal, Bhanuprasad Rao, MS Prabhakar, Boggarapu Dayanand, Egge Mallesham, Baswaraju Saraiya.

The MLCs joined Congress in the presence of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and AICC in-charge Deepadas Munshi.

CM Revanth Reddy, AICC Incharge Deepadas Munshi invited to Kanduvakappi party at Jubilee Hills residence