Live
- DCIL bags prestigious dredging contract from Cochin Port
- Mid-level managers celebrate ‘Graduation Day’ at GITAM
- BRS stares at another blow as 3 party MLAs ready to jump ship
- Visakhapatnam: Clock tower, another attraction at Jagadamba centre
- YSRCP plans to regain lost glory in Visakha
- Delhi set to reverberate with Lal Darwaza Bonalu fervour
- Mango market yard to be set up in Nuzvid by next season
- Real estate boom in Pithapuram as Pawan buys land
- Advani discharged from hospital
- 265 get offer letters in campus placements
Just In
Six BRS MLCs joins Congress
Highlights
Hyderabad: In a big set back to the main opposition party, SIx BRS MLCs have joined the Congress party midnight. BRS MLCs who joined the Congress...
Hyderabad: In a big set back to the main opposition party, SIx BRS MLCs have joined the Congress party midnight.
BRS MLCs who joined the Congress party are Dande Vitthal, Bhanuprasad Rao, MS Prabhakar, Boggarapu Dayanand, Egge Mallesham, Baswaraju Saraiya.
The MLCs joined Congress in the presence of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and AICC in-charge Deepadas Munshi.
CM Revanth Reddy, AICC Incharge Deepadas Munshi invited to Kanduvakappi party at Jubilee Hills residence
