Six doctors resigned due to coronavirus scare in Kamareddy

Six doctors have resigned from duties in Kamareddy due to coronavirus scare. The doctors who render services at government hospital said that they are scared of getting infected by the coronavirus as the numerous people turning up to the hospital due to the closure of private hospitals.

Pulmonologists Praveen Kumar and Naren Kumar, physicians Ravi Teja and Sailu, anaesthetist Ramana and Pediatrician Mutyam who provide services in the ICU at the government hospital said that their family members are also not allowing them to attend the patients. All the doctors are working on contract-based after all the private hospitals closed with the lockdown. This led to a steady increase in patients exposure to the government hospital.

The doctors said that around 300 patients are visiting the hospital every day and are being stressed due to 24-hour duties in corona isolation wards. "Also, people with suspected coronavirus symptoms are visiting the out-patient ward which is getting difficult to identify the coronavirus patient and are being scared of getting infected," the doctors said.

The doctors submitted their resignation letters to the hospital superintendent of police Ajay Kumar. Meanwhile, the district collector, DMHO, DCHC spoke to the doctors and said that they are not willing to serve the people.