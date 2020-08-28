Six gates of Nagarjuna Sagar opened

X
Six gates of the Sagar dam were lifted to 10 feet to discharge water to the downstream as the reservoir has been getting considerable inflows from upper stream on Thursday evening

Nagarjuna Sagar: Six gates of the Sagar dam were lifted to 10 feet to discharge water to the downstream as the reservoir has been getting considerable inflows from upper stream on Thursday evening.

In the morning, project officials have lifted eight gates of the dam as the reservoir getting inflows of 1.65 lakh cusecs from upper stream and inflows reduced to 1.57 lakh cusecs by evening. Water level in the Sagar reservoir was 310.25 TMC at 589.4 feet against the tank's full capacity of 312 TMC at 590 feet.

