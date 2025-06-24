Six TG students return safely from Iran, Israel

Hyderabad: In a coordinated effort involving New Delhi’s Telangana Bhavan and the State government, six students from Telangana, including four from Iran and two from Israel, have safely returned to India. All six had pre-booked their onward flights to Hyderabad and were safely seen off by Telangana Bhavan staff, officials confirmed.

Officials stated that, following the directives of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, the Government of Telangana is actively monitoring the ongoing crisis in the Middle East and is extending all necessary support to Telangana citizens returning from the affected regions. The students were safely seen off by Telangana Bhavan staff at 5:30 AM on Monday, with officials ensuring their comfort and well being during their stay in Delhi and assisting them until they boarded their flights.

“Furthermore, we are expecting seven more Telangana citizens to arrive in New Delhi by Monday evening,” officials informed. “These individuals have successfully crossed over from Israel to Amman, Jordan, and are scheduled to reach India shortly. Arrangements are being made to receive and support them at the airport and at Telangana Bhavan.”

Meanwhile, several other Telangana residents stranded in Israel are facing delays due to the temporary closure of Israeli airspace. Despite these disruptions, the Government of Telangana remains fully committed to assisting all affected citizens and is in constant coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs, Indian Embassies, and concerned authorities. The Chief Minister has instructed officials to ensure that every Telangana resident arriving from the region receives timely assistance, proper accommodation, and onward travel support.

“Citizens are advised to stay in touch with official channels and avoid relying on unverified information. The Government of Telangana stands firmly with its people during this challenging time and will continue its efforts to ensure their safety and swift return,” officials added in a media release.