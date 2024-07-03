Six-year-old boy mauled to death by stray dogs; HC takes up Suo Motu case

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court’s division bench, comprising CJ Alok Aradhe and Justice Jukanti Anil Kumar, on Tuesday directed the State government and the Animal Welfare Board of India to file a status report on the measures taken to thwart incidents of children mauled to death and elders getting injured by stray dogs.

The court took up the ghastly incident as a Suo Motu case, which occurred at Patancheru, Sangareddy district on June 29, when a six-year-old boy Vishal, son of the migrant couple from Bihar, working as construction labour, was mauled to death by pack of six stray dogs, when he was attending nature’s call. The dogs’ attack on the boy was with such intensity that he died on the spot as doctors informed that vital parts were severely damaged.

During the hearing, the CJ expressed his serious concern over the feeble efforts by the State administration in thwarting such incidents, which are taking place continuously.

The CJ, while turning towards the counsels for the State and the Central governments observed “you should have some compassion towards the victims in such incidents… mere paying compensation will not suffice.. the State should formulate some effective policies to ensure that this type of incidents doesn't happen in future.

Prior to the Patancheru incident, which was reported in an English daily, there was another incident of stray dogs’ attack on children on February 19, 2023, in Yerukalabasti, Bagh Amberpet, when a schoolboy died. This was published in daily newspapers; the HC took up the incident as Suo Motu case. Now, the Patancheru incident is tagged to that PIL.

Hearing in the case was adjourned to July 10 for filing of status report.

Notices issued to govt in writ seeking stay on GO removing law officers in lower courts

Hearing adjourned by two weeks directing State to file counter-affidavit

On Tuesday, the HC single bench of Justice Pulla Karthik issued notices to the State Secretary, (Legal Affairs and Legislative Affairs and Justice) and directed him to file response to the writ filed by 21 law officers, working in various lower courts across Telangana, who were removed by the government through GO 354 Law department, dated June 26, 2024.

The judge was hearing the writ filed by Nagaram Anjaiah, government pleader, Principal District and Sessions Judge’s Court, Bhongir, and 20 other GPs, AGPS working in various subordinate courts in Bhongir, Nizamabad, Hyderabad, Yadadri-Bhongir, Suryapet aggrieved by the government issuing the impugned GO.

The petitioners sought a direction to continue their services in the subordinate courts until their term expires. Hearing in the case was adjourned by two weeks.