Skills University Bill introduced in Assembly
Hyderabad: With the aim of providing advanced knowledge and skills to the youth, the State government will be setting up Skills University within the State. Legislative Affairs Minister D Sridhar Babu introduced The Young India Skills University (Public-Private Partnership) Bill, 2024 in the Telangana Assembly on Tuesday. The Minister stated that the government's primary objective was to provide advanced knowledge and skills to the youth through the establishment of Skills University.
The university will be coming up in Kodangal, the constituency of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, and will be established through a government-private partnership. The Minister said that that government has taken a step towards economic development and generating employment in the State through this university. Sridhar Babu described the Skills University as a strategic investment of finances.